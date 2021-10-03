Thousands of people walk past hidden artwork in the city center every day.

A piece of art from an exhibition that spoke on society’s impending economic disaster and Armageddon lies hidden beneath our feet.

A cast iron manhole cover, part of the first UK museum exhibition of South Korean artists Moon Kyungwon and Jeon Joonho, stands among the stone slab flooring of Royal Albert Dock.

The manhole cover was part of an exhibition showcasing the artists’ picture of society 100 years from today, reflecting the façade of what lurks beneath the surface of civilised society.

“What is the social function and role of art in the present world?” they inquired.

Moon and Jeon were inspired by William Morris’ 1890 satirical, socialist, and science fiction novel “News From Nowhere.”

Morris used a utopian vision of London in the twenty-first century to make a remark on the England he knew in the 1800s.

Moon and Jeon cast their sights on society today and into the future with two short films and two associated manhole covers within and outside the Tate Liverpool from 2018 to 2019.

Moon and Jeon’s cooperation was sparked by a concern with waste in the art world, and their work is all the more timely in light of the current environment and economic difficulties.

Even more so at a location that, like the artists’ home city of Busan, South Korea, was previously decrepit and deteriorated following decades of economic development as a global port.

“El Fin del Mundo (The End of the World) is a 13-minute science fiction video that explores the significance of art in a changing world through sequences of a post-apocalyptic future,” according to a Tate Liverpool representative.

“Two people are depicted cinematically on separate displays.

“A male protagonist continues to create artwork as a disaster unfolds; meanwhile, a female figure goes about her business in the aftermath, projecting the audience even further into the future.

“While researching historical antiques, she comes finds a string of fairy lights that the male character included in his artwork.

“Her experience with this strange-looking thing elicits powerful new emotions in the woman, and the artist leaves traces of sensations and meaning even after he has passed away.”

