Thousands of people use a contentious town center extension.

Since its construction, a contentious town centre addition has witnessed hundreds of thousands of journeys.

The cycling lanes that have been added to Southport town centre in the previous 18 months have proved divisive, with a section of Talbot Street being converted to a one-way street and Queens Road being restricted to cyclists and buses.

With the installation of concrete bollards along Hoghton Street’s bike lanes, Sefton Council is taking another step toward making the cycle lanes permanent.

A 25-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murdering his two-year-old son’s father.

The council has reported that over 100,000 cycle-based journeys were recorded between December 2020 and June 2021 using real-time counters set on Chapel Street to measure the quantity of bike-based traffic between Talbot Street and Hoghton Street.

Contractors have also been employed by Sefton Council to widen cycling lanes where possible, modify and retouch road markings, improve junction markings, and install more signs.

Sefton Council is also considering extending cycle lanes to Birkdale and Ainsdale, but local Liberal Democrats and Conservatives have voiced opposition.

Conservative councillors have complained that the bike lanes have affected businesses by removing parking places off Hoghton Street in order to provide cyclists with a direct route from Queens Road to the town centre.

“The cycle lanes in the town centre have hurt small businesses and made life excessively difficult for local residents,” claimed Cambridge ward councillor Sinclair Hesketh d’Albuquerque in June.

“Now they want to expand these cycle lanes and close more roads in other locations, which would be disastrous for Southport.”

“We are all too aware that Sefton, like many other councils, was told by the Government to immediately introduce severe active travel schemes,” said Cllr John Fairclough, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Locality Services.

“Due to the time constraints imposed by Central Government, we had little time to completely develop the Hoghton Street project, which was exacerbated by a national lack of supplies accessible to our contractors.

“We have now, following a thorough series of independent reviews.”

“The summary comes to an end.”