Thousands of people turn a pro-democracy rally into a protest against the impending COVID restrictions.

Protests against COVID-19 limitations erupted during rallies honoring the anti-communist Velvet Revolution of 1989.

Both the Czech Republic and Slovakia conducted rallies to commemorate the revolution’s 50th anniversary. Those rallies, however, turned into protests against both countries’ new COVID-19 regulations. After the demonstration throng ignited firecrackers, two police officers were hurt in Bratislava, Slovakia. In Prague, the Czech Republic’s capital, no injuries or police actions were reported.

Both countries have recorded record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, prompting these rallies. There were 22,479 new cases recorded in the Czech Republic, while 8,342 new infections were reported in Slovakia. The government is poised to approve new rules prohibiting unvaccinated people from attending public events or establishments. People who have been vaccinated or who have recently recovered from COVID-19 will be permitted to attend.

In a statement, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said, “We find ourselves in a really severe situation.” “Our hospitals are on the verge of being overburdened.” Slovakia is poised to impose a three-week ban on unvaccinated persons from non-essential areas in a similar manner. Gyms, pools, and retail malls are among the areas affected around the country. Unvaccinated people are likewise discouraged from congregating in large groups in public places.

Both countries have immunization rates that are significantly lower than the European Union average. In the Czech Republic, 57 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while 45.3 percent of the population in Slovakia is.

The demonstrators chose not to wear masks and disregarded social distancing.

The daily tally in Czech Republic surpassed the previous record established on January 7 by about 5,000 people, and was approximately 8,000 more than just a week ago. Over the past seven days, the country’s infection rate increased to 813 new cases per 100,000 population, up from 558 a week before.

On Monday, the Czech measures are likely to take effect.

“It’s motivation for those who haven’t been inoculated to get immunized,” added Vojtech.

Teenagers aged 12 to 18, medical staff, and visitors to hospitals and nursing homes are among the exceptions.

Vojtech also urged businesses to forego their regular Christmas parties in favor of working from home.

Slovakia broke the previous high-water mark of 7,244 established on Friday. As the country’s hospitals become overburdened with COVID-19 patients, the Slovak government is considering further restrictions on unvaccinated persons.

Eduard Heger, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, stated.