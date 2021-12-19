Thousands of people pass through the ‘hidden’ third Liver Bird every day, and a man takes a rare photo of it.

Many people stroll past a hidden Liver Bird in the city every day without even noticing it.

The third bird is tucked away just a few hundred yards from the world-famous pair that tops the Liver Building, one of the city’s most recognizable sights.

Although Bertie and Bella, the four-tonne birds, are the most well-known, a third bird really predates them.

It has been perched on top of the Grade-II listed Mersey Chambers since 1870, and is known as the’mother’ bird of the more famous pair.

The bird can also be identified by the fact that it only has one wing, a riddle that has perplexed historians and art curators since it went missing in 2014.

Although few people have seen the mystery third bird, The Washington Newsday recently published a new photograph taken by Tim Ludgate of TL Roofing.

Mr Ludgate’s unusual photograph shows the bird’s strange shape, which is due to the fact that it only has one wing.

When the left wing of the statue vanished, historians were left scratching their brains, according to The Washington Newsday.

“It has to be located because, because it predates the two famous birds atop the Royal Liver Building, which opened in 1911, it is as if this bird is the mother bird,” stated David Hearn, an economic and social historian, in 2016. It’s most likely the first free-standing Liver Bird.’ Although the exact date of the disappearance is uncertain, David believes it happened “in 2014.” But the’mother’ bird’s mysteries don’t end with the removal of its wings.

The material from which the bird was created is also a mystery.

“It appears like there have been supports put to the wings as a later addition,” Ben Murphy, a local art restorer, told The Washington Newsday at the time. Fixtures running along the leading edge of the wings demonstrate this.

"Because the bird has been painted, it's impossible to know what materials were used to build it." It is, nevertheless, safe to say that it is not bronze and there."