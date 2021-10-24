Thousands of people overpay council tax, according to a financial expert, who explains how to verify.

Thousands of people are overpaying their council tax, according to a financial expert.

Many families in the UK, according to James Andrew, senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk, are overcharged because they are placed in the wrong tax bracket.

“Council tax rates were introduced in the early 1990s and haven’t been revised since,” he explained.

Martin Lewis’ ‘last opportunity’ warning to Tesco Clubcard holders

“And, given the rapidity with which the banding was deployed at the time, hundreds of thousands of homes could have been incorrectly ascribed. And that’s before we even consider the residences that have been constructed since then.” Mr Andrew claims that anyone in the wrong tax bracket might be paying up to 20% more in taxes each year.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts that council tax will rise by £220 in the next three years, making it more crucial than ever to double-check that you’re paying the correct amount.

“The first step toward lowering your council tax payments is to verify your tax band on the government website,” he explained. You can file an appeal if you believe your band is incorrect.

“Just be sure to do your homework first, because your council tax could go up as well as down.”

“It’s also crucial to see if you qualify for a council tax rebate, since this may save you a lot of money over the course of the year.”

“For example, if you’re the only adult living at the home and are receiving benefits or Universal Credit, you may be eligible for a council tax reduction of up to 25%.”

If you live with someone who is a caregiver, has a health problem, or is disabled, you may be eligible for a discount, according to James Andrew.

“People who have been diagnosed with a major mental health issue are also eligible for a discount,” he added.

“Most students can claim exemption from paying council tax, which means they won’t have to pay anything; however, this isn’t done automatically; students must check their eligibility for a discount on the government website.”

“Backdated discounts and exemptions are available, so if you’ve.

“The summary comes to an end.”