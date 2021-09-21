Thousands of people on a small island are forced to evacuate due to a volcano’s lava flow, which has caused millions of dollars in damage.

According to the Associated Press, lava from a volcanic eruption drove hundreds of people of a small Spanish island off the coast of northwest Africa to flee and cost millions of dollars in damage.

After a Cabinet meeting in Madrid, government spokesperson Isabel Rodrguez reported that about 6,000 people of La Palma had been evacuated so far. At least 183 homes have been destroyed, and the lava flow is making its way toward the more thickly populated coastline.

According to ngel Vctor Torres, the regional administration of the Canary Islands, the damage inflicted by the lava has already totaled more than 400 million euros ($470 million). According to the Associated Press, he stated that the amount would qualify the region for emergency financial help from the European Union. Authorities intend to seek assistance in rebuilding.

Torres referred to the area as a “catastrophe zone” and stated that the funds will be used to reconstruct road and water supply networks, as well as provide temporary housing for those who had lost their homes and crops.

Officials said a lava flow was advancing on the Todoque area, which is home to over 1,000 people and where emergency services were preparing evacuations.

“The truth is that seeing people lose their dwellings is a tragedy,” said Fernando Daz, a municipal worker in El Paso, though he added that people were also suffering from not knowing what would happen to their homes as police kept people away from the lava flows.

“Those who are fortunate will have some peace of mind knowing that their homes are unaffected,” he said. “This ambiguity is perplexing.”

The new vent is located 900 meters (3,000 feet) north of the Cumbre Vieja ridge, where the volcano initially erupted following a week of hundreds of little earthquakes.

The so-called seismic swarm alerted officials to the possibility of an eruption, allowing many people to be evacuated and avoiding casualties.

The new fissure erupted late Monday after a 3.8-magnitude quake, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

La Palma is a volcanic island in the Canary Islands with an estimated population of 85,000 inhabitants.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Program, lava has covered 106 hectares (about 260 acres) of ground by Tuesday.

