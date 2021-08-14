Thousands of people may be putting their lives at danger by delaying cancer screenings, according to the NHS’s chief executive.

Thousands of individuals in England may be jeopardizing their lives by refusing medical treatment despite probable cancer signs, according to the NHS’s chief executive.

Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive, urged anyone with concerns to seek medical attention as soon as possible, saying the health service is “open and ready” to help.

According to NHS England, around a quarter of a million people were screened for cancer in June, with treatment numbers returning to normal levels after a brief dip in March.

In June, more than 27,000 patients began cancer treatment, a 42 percent rise over the same period previous year, according to NHS England.

A new campaign aimed at raising awareness of the symptoms of cancers of the abdomen, urological cancers, and lung cancer will begin on Monday (August 16). It will include TV and internet advertisements, posters, and social media.

The “Help Us, Help You” campaign comes after NHS England released research showing that 60% of people are anxious about putting a strain on the NHS, with nearly half (49%) stating they would delay seeking medical help if the pandemic had not occurred.

“We know that thousands of people are putting their lives in danger by postponing medical attention for cancer symptoms,” Ms Pritchard added.

“We are open and ready to treat those who are showing signs of cancer.

“Beginning Monday, this campaign will educate people of the signs and symptoms to watch for, as well as encourage them to seek medical attention if anything isn’t quite right.

“We are back on track with cancer referrals, diagnosis, and treatment thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, so whether you or a loved one has a routine appointment or a potential cancer symptom, please don’t delay and come forward to get checked – we would rather see you sooner when any cancer would be easier to treat.

“It’s critical that people recognize the typical symptoms that can indicate a cancer diagnosis – and that they respond quickly by scheduling an appointment with their doctor, which could save their life.”

Despite the fact that abdominal and urological malignancies account for over half (44%) of all cancer diagnoses and 41% of cancer deaths in England, the NHS data shows that many people are affected.