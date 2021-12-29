‘Thousands of people loved’ the ‘beautiful’ new mother who died on Boxing Day.

A “beautiful” young mother who died months after the birth of her infant child has received tributes.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Natalie Forshaw, 30, died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

The 30-year-old initially became ill when pregnant with her baby boy Caleb, who was born at St Mary’s Hospital via an emergency C-section.

Natalie was admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary’s Intensive Care Unit shortly after giving birth, and by mid-December, her condition had begun to improve.

The new mother, however, experienced a huge setback later that month when her heart failed, and she died on December 26, according to the Manchester Evening News.

People have sent their condolences to Natalie’s friends and family on social media in the aftermath of her death.

“Incredibly so sad RIP darling girl, love to your family and baby Caleb Xxx,” Annette Mcclymont commented.

“She was very young, may she rest in peace,” Theresa Shah remarked.

“Beautiful lady RIP, Bless you Caleb x,” Jocelyn Morgan said.

Christel Jones expressed herself as follows: “It’s a tragedy. I am heartbroken for your loss. xxx, may you rest in peace.” “Deepest condolences to you and your entire family, such a tragedy, god bless,” Pam Raley remarked. Parker, Glynis “It’s incredibly terrible and painful. My heartfelt sympathies go out to her partner, mother, family, and friends. Hugs to her kid, and may she rest in peace.” Natalie’s mother, Bernie Wilton, paid homage to her daughter, calling her a “wonderful” woman who was adored by countless.

She stated, ” “She was stunning and would bring a smile to everyone’s face. “”She was liked by tens of thousands of people. The nursing personnel and doctors at both institutions were outstanding, and the family wishes to express their gratitude.

“They were fantastic and went out of their way to help Natalie.

“Caleb weighed 6 lbs. 12 oz. and is in wonderful condition.”

Natalie had decided not to receive any covid vaccines while she was pregnant.

According to new data from Public Health England, the number of pregnant women who are fully vaccinated is still low.

According to the Guardian, only 15% of pregnant women have received two doses of the vaccine so far, according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

Women have given a variety of explanations for their aversion to being stabbed, including a. “The summary has come to an end.”