Thousands of people line up to pay their respects to the Marines killed in the Kabul Airport attack.

Thousands of people gathered in St. Louis on Wednesday to pay their respects to Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, who was the youngest member of the US military killed in the Kabul airport explosion, which killed over 170 people.

Mourners carried American flags, while firefighters hoisted even larger ones from their trucks’ aerial ladders. The parade drew a thousand Patriot Guard motorcycles, and it became so congested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol had to restrict the freeway to westbound traffic.

For more than 20 minutes, Luther Loughridge, a 60-year-old retired lieutenant of the United States Coast Guard, saluted Schmitz.

Loughridge told the Associated Press, “It’s the end of the Afghanistan war, and he’s the final martyr.” “As a veteran, we respond to it because he devoted his entire life.”

Faye Hillis thought about all the military veterans she had mourned at her hometown’s lone funeral parlor as she awaited the hearse bringing one of the 13 US service men murdered in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan two weeks ago.

Her father, who returned home from WWII. Her cousin was killed in the Vietnam War. There are far too many friends and neighbors to keep track of.

As schoolchildren, relatives, and veterans lined the village’s two main streets to honor Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, she added, “I’m having all these flashbacks.”

While the war in Afghanistan is done, the grim reality of the conflict is still being felt as Americans prepare to recognize and bury the final casualties of a 20-year conflict that has taken the lives of over 2,400 Americans.

The procession path through northern Ohio, where Soviak, 22, grew up before entering the Navy, was festooned with Stars and Stripes of various sizes and homemade placards stating “thank you for your service.”

These are the sights that will be repeated in the coming days in Omaha, Nebraska, Laredo, Texas, Logansport, Indiana, and Sacramento, California, in honor of the 13 people killed in a bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on August 26 during the hurried airlift in the closing days of the fight.

Military veterans on motorcycles accompanied Soviak's remains the remaining 8 miles (13 kilometers) to his birthplace on a clear morning in rural Ohio, going through the next town first.