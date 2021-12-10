Thousands of people in Oregon are facing eviction as rental assistance runs out, and lawmakers scramble to find solutions.

Thousands of Oregonians may risk eviction after the state announced last month that nearly all of the money from federal rental assistance programs has been spent or pledged, and applications were closed this month, state legislators are scrambling to find solutions.

According to a federal survey released in 2020, the state has the fourth-highest rate of homeless residents, with 35 persons per 10,000, after only New York, Hawaii, and California.

In an October US Census Bureau survey, nearly 67,000 Oregon households said they were “not at all certain” they would be able to pay their payments in the following months.

Governor Kate Brown announced that the Legislature would reconvene on Monday for a special session to address the state’s potential eviction crisis, with the goal of determining what steps the state should take to increase funding for rental assistance programs and extend the grace period that tenants receive to avoid eviction while waiting for assistance.

They will seek to extend Brown’s July statute, which granted tenants a 60-day grace period during which their landlords could not remove them if they provided proof that they had requested for aid.

According to a Thursday press statement from the state, because the state is experiencing difficulties in distributing aid payments to people and the applications have been closed, over 8,000 households could face eviction because they have been waiting for aid for more than two months.

Of the $289 million in federal relief monies credited to the state, almost $119 million has failed to reach residents. Oregon’s Housing and Community Services said in November that the money had nearly completely been awarded to the requests that had been received, therefore applications were closed in December.

“We get calls from folks in this scenario every day,” Sybil Hebb, the Oregon Law Center’s director of Legislative Advocacy, told the Associated Press. “Pervasive despair and terror is the dominant adjective I would use to describe those calls.” Details of Musonda Mwango’s life have transformed the property into a home within his Portland flat. Christmas decorations cover the walls, and images of his three children—who live—hang in the corner where he composes music. This is a condensed version of the information.