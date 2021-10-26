Thousands of people have received roughly £9,000 in State Pension return cheques.

Nearly 9,500 people have been compensated for unpaid state pensions totaling up to £8,626.

Thousands of retirees are entitled compensation after the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) discovered major losses in the state pension over the last two decades.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) claimed it had discovered 9,491 people who had been underpaid a total of roughly £61 million, an average of £640 per person, but others had been paid much more.

The DWP has been reviewing its own data, and according to The Mirror, it has uncovered 2,681 married women, 2,381 widows, and 4,429 over-80s who are eligible for benefits.

However, because the DWP is still looking into the issue, additional women will be owed state pension payments.

The inaccuracies concern automatic payment increases for some married women, widows, and over-80s with “enhanced” pensions dating back to 1992, with the DWP predicting a bill of £2.7 billion to address the shortages.

According to the Mirror, the following people may be eligible for additional payments:

The underpayment is due to the “old” state pension system, which contained specific provisions for married women and affected individuals who reached pension age before April 6, 2016.

Married women with a low pension in their own right could collect a 60 percent basic state pension based on their husband’s contributions under the prior standards.

However, at a given point, some of these pension payouts were not automatically increased.

More than a hundred government employees are now trying to examine and manually remedy the’significant legacy issue,’ according to Pensions Minister Guy Opperman.

If you believe you may have been shorted on your pension, you can use an online tool to verify your claim.

The tool asks a few simple questions to determine if you have been affected and may be entitled to a refund.

It was created by consultants Lane, Clarke, and Peacock, who were the ones who initially discovered the problem.

