Thousands of people have been forced to escape their homes in Sri Lanka as a result of fatal flash floods and mudslides.

Six persons have died and five others have gone missing in Sri Lanka as a result of flash floods and mudslides brought on by heavy rain.

Officials estimate that more than 5,000 individuals have been displaced as a result of the issue.

Since Thursday night, rains have battered six regions of the Indian Ocean island nation, flooding several homes, rice crops, and highways, as well as generating traffic congestion.

According to the government’s Disaster Management Centre, four people died in floods, while two more perished in mudslides. Floods and mudslides have claimed the lives of five more persons.

According to officials and local media, a pile of earth exploded into a house in Kegalle district, 53 miles east of the capital Colombo, on Saturday, burying four members of the same family – the parents and two children.

Soldiers and citizens were spotted excavating muck and rubble to recover the victims, according to Hiru, a local news station. The daughter’s body was later discovered.

According to government figures, more than 5,000 people have been relocated to temporary shelters, and roughly 500 homes have been damaged.