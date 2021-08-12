Thousands of people have been evacuated from Montana as a result of multiple wildfires.

Thousands of people were evacuated in Montana on Thursday as various wildfires erupted, with 25 major fires burning across the state, according to the Associated Press.

The Richard Spring Fire, which started on Sunday and spread in several directions throughout the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, was fueled by strong winds and scorching temperatures. Northern Cheyenne tribal authorities advised people who hadn’t already left to go on Wednesday after an initial evacuation order was issued. Firefighters worked around Lame Deer to keep surrounding homes from catching fire.

Krystal Two Bulls and a few others remained outside of Lame Deer, removing vegetation from her yard to prevent it from burning as fire smoke rose nearby.

“We’re packed and loaded, so we’ll go if we have to,” Two Bulls remarked. “I’m not afraid; I’m ready. You don’t just flee from a fire or abandon your home here.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The blaze raged in rural southeastern Montana towns on Thursday, as hot, dry weather swept over the West, igniting fires in more than a dozen states.

As the Richard Spring Fire spread across Montana, thousands of people were ordered to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire in California, which started on July 13 and is now the country’s largest wildfire, threatened a dozen tiny villages in the northern Sierra Nevada, despite the fact that its southern end was mostly contained by fire lines.

Last week, the fire burned 790 square miles (2,000 square kilometers), destroying 550 homes and nearly obliterating Greenville. It had been limited to a third of its original size.

The Montana fire spread in all directions, torching trees and releasing embers that fanned the flames over the parched countryside.

The flames exploded across more than 260 square miles (670 square kilometers) by Thursday, thanks to winds reaching up to 56 miles per hour (90 kilometers per hour) on Sunday.

The fire has advanced within 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of the evacuated town of Lame Deer, leaping over a roadway where officials had intended to put out the flames.

Tribal officials urged people who had not heeded the initial evacuation order to do so late Wednesday when a second fire broke out just west of town and quickly expanded. This is a condensed version of the information.