Thousands of people have been evacuated after a volcano in the Philippines emitted steam and ash.

Thousands of villages have been evacuated as a tiny volcano near the Philippine capital erupted in a quick explosion, spewing a dark cloud of steam and ash into the sky.

Magmatic elements came into touch with water in the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas province, setting off the steam-driven boom, according to government specialists.

It’s unknown whether the volcanic upheaval will culminate to a full-fledged eruption, according to the experts.

At a press conference, Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, “It’s just one explosive event, it’s too early to say.” He said that similar steam-driven explosions could occur in the future.

The signal at 1,020ft Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, was elevated to the third of a five-step warning system, meaning “magma is near or at the surface, and activity might lead to a hazardous eruption in weeks,” according to the agency.

A life-threatening eruption that could imperil populations is currently underway, according to the alert level 5.

Officials began pre-emptively evacuating residents from five high-risk towns, according to Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the government’s disaster response agency. According to him, up to 14,000 people may have to be relocated temporarily away from the raging volcano.

Officials warned residents to avoid a small island in a gorgeous lake where Taal is located, as well as a number of surrounding lakeside settlements, which are classified a perpetual risk zone.

Taal erupted in January of last year, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and spreading ash clouds 40 miles to the north, forcing the closure of Manila’s main airport.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region prone to volcano eruptions and earthquakes.

Mount Pinatubo, a long-dormant volcano, erupted north of Manila in 1991, killing hundreds of people in one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the twentieth century.