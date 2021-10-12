Thousands of people gathered for boxing at M&S Bank Arena, and footage reveals clashes.

Several brawls broke out at the M&S Bank arena this weekend during the boxing.

On Saturday, the arena hosted a boxing contest between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler.

A fight breaks out near the boxing ring in footage shot inside the M&S Bank venue.

The footage shows a group of men fighting in the throng, with drinks spilling into the air at one point.

As others try to witness the boxing, a lot of punches are exchanged between the group of males.

The group disperses as the combat comes to an end.

Another video shows a brawl between a group of men near one of the seating blocks.

Punches are thrown, and the fight appears to be broken up, but it quickly resumes.

The groups are divided at the end of the video.

Security officials removed three persons from the venue, according to Merseyside Police.

Outside the venue, one man was arrested on suspicion of being inebriated and disruptive.

Police claimed they had received no complaints of any assaults from members of the public or security personnel.

“Over 9,000 individuals visited the M&S Bank arena on Saturday night, and the vast majority of them behaved properly,” said Inspector Carl McNulty.

“Security personnel at the arena controlled the event on the inside.

“Security staff ejected three people from the venue, and one male was arrested outside on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.”

“We had no complaints from members of the public or security personnel regarding any assaults.”

The instances, according to a representative for the M&S Bank Arena, were isolated and dealt with by staff on the night.

“The safety and security of our customers is of the utmost importance to us,” they stated.

“We have a specialized crew of highly trained and experienced security and stewarding personnel.

“These were unique situations that our team dealt with that night.”