Thousands of people demonstrate in Rome as leaders gather for the G20 Summit, chanting, “The Alternative to G20 Is Us.”

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Rome on Saturday, as world leaders gathered to address issues such as the global supply chain, tax policy, and climate change.

According to Reuters, demonstrators called on politicians to take aggressive action on climate change and enhance global access to COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

According to the news site, protester Edoardo Mentrasti stated, “We are holding this protest for environmental and social issues and against the G20, which continues unafraid on a course that has almost led us to social and ecological collapse.”

Another protester, Luca Ianniello, said, “There is an alternative to a development model predicated on 20 of the world’s most significant heads of state meeting in a room and deciding on the fate of the globe.”

Climate activists led the march, according to Reuters, brandishing signs, beating drums, and dancing.

“It’s October 30th, and it’s scorching hot. And that terrifies me “According to the New York Times, Valeria Cigliana, 18, was protesting world leaders’ response to climate change. According to the publication, she stood in front of a sign that read, “The alternative to G20 is us.”

Some activists hoisted a sign that stated “end patents, vaccines are a worldwide right,” according to the site.

According to the New York Times, the demonstration drew at least 5,000 people. The marchers were said to represent a wide range of interests. Some were climate activists, while others were labor union members, and still others were Italian residents opposed to the COVID health pass.

Sara Mastrogiovanni, a librarian, told the newspaper that she attended the demonstration with her 8-year-old daughter.

She stated, “I want her to have a greater understanding of the world.” “I also want her to understand that we all have the right to speak our minds. It’s the only way to get to the bottom of things.” In preparation for the protest, local law enforcement officials said they deployed an additional 5,500 officers.

According to the New York Times, at the summit on Saturday, the leaders negotiated a deal aimed at preventing huge firms from shifting revenue to tax havens and establishing minimum levels of corporate taxation.

According to reports, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi remarked, “We secured a historic deal for a fairer and more equitable tax structure.” This is a condensed version of the information.