Thousands of people claiming child benefits and tax credits have been issued with a warning.

People collecting child benefit, tax credits, or guardianship allowance have been issued an urgent warning to avoid missing payments.

From December 1, 2021, HMRC has advised that it will no longer make these payments into Post Office card accounts.

Customers who receive benefits or payments through this account, such as tax credits, child benefit, or guardianship allowance, have until November 30, 2021 to open a new account.

Account holders must inform HMRC of their updated account information in order to continue receiving payments.

Payments will be halted until consumers notify HMRC of any changes to their personal information.

According to a representative for HMRC, “Customers who already have a different bank account can contact HMRC right now to amend their information. If they don’t have any option, they should open a new account with a bank, building society, or credit union to collect their funds.” Customers can update their account information through their Personal Tax Account.

Customers can also amend their bank account details by going to GOV.UK or calling the Child Benefit helpdesk at 0300 200 3100.

Customers who receive tax credits can update their bank account information by calling the tax credits hotline at 0345 300 3900. Customers should contact HMRC if they are unable to open a bank account.

Anyone receiving payments from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) can continue to use their Post Office accounts until November of next year.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has begun writing to all clients who now receive payment into these accounts to inform them that the service will be discontinued and to encourage those who are able to create a bank account to do so.

Those who are still unable to use these services will be transferred to a new Payment Exception Service, which will allow them to choose how their payments are delivered.

Guy Opperman, the Minister for Pensions, said: “Despite the fact that the vast majority of pensions and benefits are deposited directly into people’s bank accounts, some people prefer to pick up their payments at their local Post Office.

“With this extra time, we’ll be able to assist our most vulnerable consumers in switching to the best payment method for them.”

