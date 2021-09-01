Thousands of people are stuck on waiting lists around Liverpool.

According to recent study, thousands of patients in Liverpool are consistently waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment.

According to NHS England estimates, over 6,000 people in the region are currently on waiting lists for minor and major procedures, prompting Labour to demand for “immediate action.”

Patients waiting more than 18 weeks for trauma and orthopaedic surgery in the United States have surpassed a quarter of a million, with 57,488 waiting more than 52 weeks.

The Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs four hospitals across Merseyside, currently has 3,917 patients on its books who have been waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment, with another 2,445 waiting one to two years.

Patients at the trust are currently waiting more than 1,500 individuals for general surgery and are waiting an average of more than seven months for trauma and orthopaedic treatments.

The Labour study does not include figures for other NHS Trusts in the region.

“Patients in every town and city are having to endure increasing waits for treatment in severe pain and suffering worry at the prospect of irreversible disability,” said Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth. A growing number of people are being compelled to take out loans to go private, while others are left with no choice except to endure months of anguish and discomfort.

“Ultimately, patients are paying the price for the Tories’ decade-long failure to support the NHS and its workers, which has left the service understaffed, with beds reduced, and diagnostic equipment lacking.”

“The previous Labour administration provided therapy for people within 18 weeks,” he continued. However, hundreds of thousands of patients have been waiting for nearly a year under Boris Johnson. It’s time to stop.

“The NHS is on its knees and will not be able to cope unless ministers pay attention to employees and patients. It is now more important than ever to develop a credible long-term NHS rescue strategy that will deliver high-quality care.”

The NHS constitution established an 18-week maximum waiting time, which provided patients the right to receive care within that time frame.

The number of those who have waited longer than this maximum of four to five months has been progressively increasing during the previous five years. “The summary has come to an end.”