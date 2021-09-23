Thousands of people are owed £8,900 in State Pension payments due to a DWP miscalculation.

According to a report by a spending watchdog, the State Pension has been underpaid by more than £1 billion.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is estimated to have underpaid 134,000 pensioners, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

According to The Daily Record, the watchdog claims that this is due to persistent human error, which has resulted in thousands of people being entitled to payouts averaging £8,900.

People who initially applied for State Pension before April 2016, who do not have a complete NI record, and who should have earned increases in their basic pension payments are affected by the inaccuracies.

The DWP agreed there was a substantial issue last year and said it will contact retirees if their examination reveals they were underpaid.

The inaccuracies are considered to have primarily impacted married women, widows, and those over the age of 80, with the DWP prioritizing those who fall into “at risk” groups.

Pensioners who should have benefited from their spouse’s or civil partner’s National Insurance (NI) record will receive an estimated £339 million.

Widows and widowers who should have inherited extra State Pension entitlement from their deceased partner will receive £568 million.

A further £146 million will be paid to retirees who should have received a pension boost on their 80th birthday.

According to the NAO, errors are unavoidable as a result of the complicated and old IT systems, which leave a significant risk of human error.

“Caseworkers frequently failed to set and afterwards act manual IT system prompts on pensioners’ files to review payments at a later date, such as when people reached State Pension age or their 80th birthday,” according to the report.

According to the findings, frontline employees found instructions difficult to follow and lacked experience with complex cases.

The DWP began assessing cases at risk of underpayment in January 2021, an effort that was initially intended to take six years to complete. However, due to a decision to hire additional employees, the completion date was pushed back to the end of 2023.

The DWP assessed 72,780 cases between January 11 and September 5 2021 that it had classified as being at danger of being underpaid or who had approached it with a payment question, and paid a. “The summary has come to an end.”