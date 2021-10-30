Thousands of people are expected to be displaced as a result of Liverpool’s “transport revolution.”

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram promised to build a transportation infrastructure “better than they have in London” during the Labour Party conference in September.

With the government announcing earlier this week that £710 million in money has been secured to invest in new transportation infrastructure, it appears that the metro mayor’s statements were more than just rhetoric.

The extra money will be used to start a “transport revolution,” which will include new train stations, green bus lines, and better walking and cycling facilities.

While the hopes of improving London may still be a long way off in terms of infrastructure and financing, the cash injection serves as the first step toward realizing these lofty goals.

Even though the plans call for the Merseyrail network to be extended to previously inaccessible areas like as Skelmersdale, it is the communities that the current Merseyrail network does not serve that will be keeping a careful eye on the details.

Merseyrail is one of the country’s most successful rail operations.

Because of the city’s geography, it has full access to the rail network it uses, which means fewer delays because competing franchises aren’t contending for prized platform space.

However, majority of the city’s east side remains unaffected beyond the northern border, which stretches from Ormskirk, Southport, and Kirkby to Hunts Cross.

West Derby, Knotty Ash, Croxteth, Norris Green, Tuebrook, and Stoneycroft are all without a direct rail connection, leaving around 70,000 people dependant on bus travel and automobile use.

This emphasizes the enormity of the task of bringing the entire city up to London’s level of connectedness.

West Derby MP Ian Byrne believes his constituency’s transportation infrastructure has deteriorated.

"Steve Rotherham and his staff have done a wonderful job securing the financing," he told The Washington Newsday. It's a huge step forward. The ambitions for an interconnected London have my full backing."