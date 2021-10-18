Thousands of people are calling for the city’s night bus to be reinstated due to safety concerns.

More than 20,000 individuals have signed a petition calling for the night bus service to be reinstated.

Stagecoach’s 86 night bus from Liverpool city centre to Speke via the Smithdown area has been reinstated, according to a Change.org petition.

Although the service is popular among students, it has been suspended since the outbreak began.

The petition’s author cited the high cost of taxi prices vs bus fares, as well as the difficulty of getting home during a taxi scarcity. They also expressed concerns about the safety of women traveling home late at night.

“Prior to Covid-19, Liverpool used to run hourly buses (i.e. 86 and 86A) after 12am, but these have not reappeared since then, even after the UK reopened.”

“Because Liverpool is a ‘university city,’ with three huge universities and many colleges, public transportation is required 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“Taxis are charging upwards of £25 for short two-mile journeys due to covid-19 and a scarcity of taxi drivers.”

“I’ve found myself ending work after 12 a.m. and having to choose between paying £30 for an Uber or walking home alone in the dark.”

“No one, especially students, can justify spending more than three hours of salary or a week’s worth of groceries to get home safely.”

“I believe the return of night buses will increase the safety of women and bring peace of mind for everyone, not just women,” the petition’s author wrote on Change.org.

“London has resurrected the night tube in an effort to create a safer atmosphere for everyone living in the city, and I believe Liverpool should follow suit and provide accessible transportation 24 hours a day, seven days a week for everyone.”

According to Matt Davies, general director of Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire, there are no immediate plans to reinstate the 86 night service.

However, speaking on behalf of the Liverpool Bus Alliance, a collaboration between the Liverpool City Region, Stagecoach, Arriva, and other smaller bus companies, he stated that nighttime plans are in the works. “The summary has come to an end.”