Thousands of Oregon healthcare workers are on strike due to a staffing shortage in hospitals.

Thousands of Oregon healthcare workers voted to authorize a strike as hospitals struggle to find enough personnel to serve patients due to staffing shortages and coronavirus outbreaks.

According to the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP), the union representing the workers, nearly 3,400 Kaiser Permanente nurses and healthcare employees voted on October 4 to walk off the job in what could be one of the state’s largest industry strikes in history, citing the company’s current wage proposals.

“Kaiser says that we are paid over market rate, but this is completely incorrect,” said Jodi Barschow, president of the OFNHP and a registered nurse at Kaiser Sunnyside. “Kaiser’s ideas are an attack on patient care and the frontline healthcare workers who provide it, while also spreading lies about our pay and how they handled talks.” “Lower salaries will make it harder to hire and keep the healthcare professionals who provide care to our patients. We’re now experiencing a staffing shortage; what do you think would happen if we permitted Kaiser to offer even lower wages to potential employees?” she said. “It would be a disaster for healthcare.” The ballot received a 90 percent turnout among the union’s members, with 96 percent voting in favor of a strike.

Union leaders can now call a strike at any time now that the permission is in place. Kaiser Permanente will be given ten days’ notice before workers walk off the job if a strike is called.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Arlene Peasnall, senior vice president of human resources at Kaiser Permanente, said, “We strongly believe that differences in bargaining are best worked out at the bargaining table, and we have a 24-year history of union partnership which proves that point.” “We will continue to collaborate with OFNHP to find an arrangement that is in both parties’ best interests.” “We are deeply thankful to our frontline health-care workers, whose dedication to providing care and service throughout the epidemic has been nothing short of inspirational,” Peasnall said.

Kaiser Permanente is proposing a "two-tier" compensation proposal between its locations, according to the OFNHP, which the union claims will "accelerate the already terrible staffing situation."