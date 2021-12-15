Thousands of Ofcom complaints have been filed against Lorraine as a result of the Covid remark.

Lorraine, an ITV daytime show, has received a slew of Ofcom complaints when host Lorraine Kelly made a divisive remark during a discussion regarding Covid vaccinations.

Lorraine made comments concerning the number of unvaccinated persons in the hospital on December 6.

Ofcom said that it received 3,743 complaints in total.

For a part that aired on December 7, the show got another 254 complaints to the broadcasting authority.

“Those folks who haven’t been vaccinated, we’d really love you to think again and be vaccinated,” GP Dr Hilary stated on the midday show.

“That’s a figure we need to focus on,” Lorraine responded, “90 percent of individuals in hospitals haven’t been vaccinated.”

The show’s viewers were furious because the stats were wrong.

The genuine figure, according to Full Fact, is closer to 36%.

“However, there are indicators that unvaccinated people constitute the majority in intensive care,” the organization stated.

According to data from admissions in the four weeks leading up to November 28, 2021, roughly 36% of those admitted were unvaccinated, while 61 percent were fully vaccinated.