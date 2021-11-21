Thousands of new homes in Sefton may have an impact on pupil numbers.

Thousands of new homes in Sefton have sparked concerns about the impact on school spaces in the area.

According to a research released by Sefton Council, around 10,000 additional homes are expected to be developed in the borough over the next decade, resulting in an increase of 1,706 primary students and 1,024 secondary students.

Many of these new homes are being built in places where schools are already overcrowded, raising concerns about the borough’s educational system’s ability to cope.

By 2022/23, the number of students enrolled at Crosby secondary schools is likely to meet or surpass available seats, with an increase of around 250 students expected over the next seven years.

According to the research, the disparity between student numbers and available spaces, which is expected to widen after 2022, is “partly owing to intake numbers being capped by the two academies in the area, which makes planning school seats very difficult.”

“Based on teaching accommodations and financial agreements, the overall capacity for secondary schools in this area is 4,442, therefore there is now sufficient capacity available, which may not necessarily match the number of spots.”

Demand is likely to surpass supply in regions like Maghull and Aintree by 2023, after existing developments with planning permission are taken in.

Officers claim, however, that capacity predictions show there will be enough spaces over the next five years, even with housing additions.

While some academies have lowered their numbers below capacity in recent years, officers said that this is a response to swings in pupil demand, and that whenever it increases again, there would be enough capacity to increase admission numbers.

Cllr Andrew Wilson queried whether the situation was being compounded by the number of pupils coming into popular schools from outside the borough during a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee earlier this week.

“Pupil demand has increased with building on land in places east of Maghull, with some schools having inadequate capacity,” Cllr Wilson said.

“We also have a scenario in Maghull where hundreds of youngsters are potentially coming from.”

