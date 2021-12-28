Thousands of new dwellings will transform Knowsley’s landscape.

This year, Knowsley granted permission for over 2,000 new dwellings, the majority of which will be erected on the borough’s green space.

Several major projects, including large-scale housing developments that have sparked controversy, have been approved by Knowsley Council’s planning committee in the last year.

Over 1300 homes were cleared for building across three important sites in the Halewood region at the first planning committee meeting of 2021, held in February.

Redrow Homes planned to build 720 new homes across two former agricultural plots north of the railway line at Lower Road and Finch Lane in Halewood, making it the largest housing development in Knowsley. The proposals were agreed in a deal that will see over £3 million in Section 106 contributions paid to the council.

Developers pay these payments as part of the planning process to mitigate the impact of a development on the surrounding environment. Around £1.5 million of the funds will go toward schooling and early childhood education in the region, with the council estimating that almost 400 more school spaces will be required as a result of the wider East of Halewood development.

People were concerned about the impact of so many new residences, as well as the loss of greenspace, which prompted 37 objections to the plan.

A report prepared by planning staff in response to the objections stated that the area had been removed from the greenbelt and zoned for urban expansion in accordance with the borough’s Local Plan.

Similar concerns were raised about two other nearby Halewood developments, one on the site of a former RSPCA building on Higher Road and the other on the site of a former RSPCA building on Lower Road, south of the railway line.

Despite opposition, all plans were approved with limitations and Section 106 contributions, opening the door for a significant component of Knowsley’s ambitious housebuilding program.

In June, 36 affordable dwellings were proposed at Ash Grove in Prescot, on land owned by Knowsley Council and classified as greenspace.

Some local people were affected by the development, which was part of a partnership between Forth Homes Construction LTD and Livv Housing Group.