Thousands of migrants gathered under a border bridge in Texas as law enforcement facilities were overburdened.

Thousands of migrants have flocked to an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the southern US border.

Over 6,000 undocumented immigrants were seen waiting for Border Patrol transportation.

Del Rio mayor Bruno J. Lozano said, “The City of Del Rio is aware of the heightened situation under the Del Rio International Bridge with the increased influx of migrants in Del Rio over the last few of days.” On Monday, when 2,200 people turned up, people began congregating under the bridge, according to KSAT. The number of migrants joining the flock is steadily increasing. At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the number of migrants had risen to 5,600.

Migrants from countries such as Haiti, which has been devastated by natural disasters, are awaiting detention because they can only request asylum after surrendering at the border before their cases are scheduled in court.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the bridge is being used as a temporary staging area to keep migrants cool as they wait to be brought into custody by the Border Patrol. According to CBP, the migrants were given drinking water, towels, and temporary toilets.

Lozano praised the Border Patrol’s efforts, noting that the agency plans to boost the number of agents stationed at the Del Rio border to address the situation.

According to the publication, Lozano added, “We’re in unprecedented times, and I did transmit this message to the government back in February, and I’m still waiting for the plan of action.”

According to Border Patrol officials, most single adults and any families will be removed from the nation under the CDC’s Title 42, which is designed to stop the spread of coronavirus. According to WOAI, “Those who cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain will be placed in expedited removal proceedings.”

“Persons taken into Border Patrol custody for immigration processing are examined on a case-by-case basis for custody determinations,” according to the CBP. Legal requirements in the United States, COVID-19 guidelines, holding capacity, and the health situations of those in custody are all considerations that influence these decisions.”

Authorities detained 208,887 migrants in August, according to CBP figures released on Wednesday. August’s total was only 2% lower than July’s 212,672, which was a 21-year record. In August, 18,847 teenagers and children walked across the border by themselves.

Many migrants have been quickly deported under the Biden administration without being detained in jail under Title.