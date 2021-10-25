Thousands of migrants break through the Mexican National Guard on their way north.

According to the website Border Report, a caravan of 3,000 to 4,000 migrants from Haiti, Central and South America left Tapachula, Mexico, on Saturday morning for Mexico City, with some of them planning to continue on to the US-Mexico border.

The caravan came up against a barricade of Mexican National Guard officials holding riot shields throughout this journey. Members of the caravan can be seen sprinting toward the guard and easily breaking through the barricade in videos uploaded on social media.

As they passed by, migrants screamed “Libertad! Libertad!” (Freedom! Freedom!). Members of the caravan then lowered their pace to a walk and continued their journey north as the National Guard waited by, watching but not pursuing them.

Last week, the Washington Newsday reported that the caravan planned to leave on Saturday as migrants in Tapachula waited for permits that would allow them to continue beyond the city.

Irineo Mujica, a caravan organizer, compared the migrants’ confinement to Tapachula to being held in a “open-air prison.” Mujica slammed this, as well as other ambiguities in the international migration system. He specifically chastised the US for its role in managing migration at its southern border.

"They're simply denying their own responsibility. They haven't been able to deal with immigration effectively "he stated "If I'm being honest, I believe we knew what we had with Donald Trump at the very least. We don't know what to expect from Biden. He appears to have no idea what he's talking about when it comes to immigration since he says one thing and does another." Over the course of the fiscal year 2021, over 1.7 million persons were confronted at the Southwest border. According to September figures, US Customs and Border Patrol encountered nearly 192,000 persons. Nearly 209,000 people complained to CBP in August, according to statistics. The previous month's figures have climbed each month since April 2020, bringing the total to nearly 214,000 interactions in July.

While Biden has increased the country’s refugee cap, his administration has tried to revive the Trump administration’s “stay in Mexico” policy, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, which forces asylum applicants to wait in Mexico. This is a condensed version of the information.