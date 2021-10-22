Thousands of migrants are expected to begin their journey north on Saturday.

According to Mexican media, a caravan of at least 3,400 migrants gathered at the Mexico-Guatemala border will shortly begin their journey north with the goal of reaching the United States-Mexico border.

According to an activist, the caravan, which has gathered in the city of Tapachula near Guatemala’s border, has filed a petition to depart the area. Regardless of the petition’s status, they plan to leave the location at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“[Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM)] has left us no choice but to march toward the country’s center,” caravan organizer Irineo Mujica told the Diario del Sur newspaper. “This march is demanding the freeing of thousands of migrants imprisoned in Tapachula, an open-air prison.” Over the last few months, there has been a steady increase in border contacts in the United States. CBP encountered almost 192,000 persons at the border in September, according to data. CBP met over 209,000 people at the southern border in August, according to statistics. The previous month’s figure has climbed each month since April 2020, bringing the total to about 214,000.

Republicans have chastised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed to monitor the matter, for not acting quickly enough to reduce the number of people crossing the border and for not visiting the border. Biden said he had “been there before” in response to these activities. The Washington Post investigated this allegation and discovered that, while he had visited Mexico, his border crossing was merely a drive-by.

Many migrants fleeing the northern triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala seek refuge from gang violence, environmental disasters, and economic ruin, all of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kidnappings, extortion, and rape have all been reported among individuals who have left.

For individuals coming from the triangle, Mexico does not provide a lot of security. The story of “Maria,” an 8-year-old Salvadorean girl who was taken by a Mexican drug cartel while traveling north, was previously covered by Washington Newsday. For this reason, many people arrive at the border in a situation of extreme desperation.

Jonathan is a Peruvian who lives in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.