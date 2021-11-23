Thousands of low-income families will receive $1,800 tax credits per child next month.

Thousands of low-income families who applied for the enhanced child tax credit before the deadline of November 15 may get six months’ worth of payments next month.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program doubled the level of the tax credit and made it completely available to households with no tax obligations earlier this year.

For children under the age of six, the credit is now $3,600 per year, and for children aged six to seventeen, it is $3,000 per year. Payments were advanced on a monthly basis for six months until the end of 2021, allowing qualified families to receive $300 per month for each child under the age of six and $250 for each older child.

Families who were eligible were automatically enrolled based on their 2020 tax forms, while those who weren’t legally required to file returns due to insufficient income had to sign up to receive the payments.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, low-income households that signed up before the November 15 deadline will receive all of the money they are promised in the December 15 refund. This translates to a payment of up to $1,800 for children under the age of six and up to $1,500 for children over the age of six.

They have to sign up at GetCTC.org, a non-filer registration tool developed by the nonprofit Code for America in collaboration with the White House and the Treasury Department.

Timely Registration

Up to 50,000 families may have enrolled in time to get six months’ worth of child tax credit payments next month, according to David Newville, senior program director for tax benefits at Code for America.

Up to 50,000 families may have enrolled in time to get six months' worth of child tax credit payments next month, according to David Newville, senior program director for tax benefits at Code for America.

He did clarify, however, that not everyone who filed by the November 15 deadline will receive paid on December 15. "I believe it will pass for the most part," he told The Washington Newsday. "However, if there's a problem with the return or the IRS flags it, it could be delayed, and they might not receive the payment on time." According to The Washington Newsday, a Treasury official said: "We don't have a final count yet because returns are still being processed. We want to stress that non-filer families who missed the deadline can still receive the entire Child Tax Credit during the following tax season." The non-filer tool was launched by Code for America, according to Newville.