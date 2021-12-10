Thousands of households in Merseyside could get a new wheelie bin.

Thousands of households are affected. Merseyside residents may soon be given a blue recycling can, requiring them to sort their trash into up to four distinct containers.

It’s part of a major shake-up of recycling under the new Environment Act, which also includes the reintroduction of food recycling.

However, due to the impending Environment Bill, the plans have been put on hold.

Sefton Council approved in October 2020 to acquire and distribute up to 100,000 blue bins throughout the borough.

Glass would go in the blue bin, other recyclables in the brown wheelie bin, normal home waste in a third can, and garden debris in a fourth bin under the proposed arrangement.

The cost of this – as well as the update of the cleansing vehicle fleet – will be covered by £400,000 in recycling income from the Merseyside Recycling & Waste Authority over the next ten years, according to Sefton Council.

According to The Washington Newsday, Sefton Council will save money by removing glass from its routine recycling collections.

Sefton Council, on the other hand, has stated that it is still “considering” the introduction of blue bins.

“We are now examining the roll out of blue bins in Sefton in light of the upcoming Environment Bill so as to match future national recycling objectives,” a council spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“No formal decision has been made on the rollout of blue bins in Sefton.”

Glass collected separately yields far higher quality material that may be used for closed loop recycling, making it infinitely recyclable into new glass jars and bottles, according to the local government.