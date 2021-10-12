Thousands of Honeybees Removed From Vacant Property ‘I Was Afraid of the Bees’

For weeks, residents in an Atlanta neighborhood were on edge due to a gigantic honey beehive that housed thousands of bees. They may now breathe a sigh of relief now that the hive has been gone.

Matthew Sease, who lives next door to the property, told CBS46, “I’m terrified to walk out of the home sometimes.” “I never ventured near the house because I was frightened of being stung by bees.” He went on to say that the hive was erected in the spring and has been developing steadily since then. The hive was discovered both inside and outside the house, according to CBS46, and bees filled the yard as well as surrounding yards.

Bees and other pollinators are critical to the food production system, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Western honey bee populations, on the other hand, have been declining.

“The overall annual value of honey bee products and services sold in the United States is roughly $700 million,” according to the agency. “Honey bee pollination boosts agricultural yield and quality across the board, including fruits, nuts, vegetables, legumes, oilseeds, and fodder crops.” Pesticides, habitat degradation, and infections, among other things, may be contributing to the fall of bee numbers, according to the Department of Agriculture. The department claimed that focusing on pollinator health has aided 2.8 million honey bee hives across the country.

“The honey bee population has been struggling in recent years,” Metro-Atlanta Bee Keeper’s Association Director Dave Marshall told CBS46. “That’s why it’s more vital that we’re doing the proper thing for the honey bees and that’s not killing them if we do run into challenges.” “Someone could kill them on their own, but it’s really not a good idea to have the professionals come out and check,” says the expert. Just before the weekend, the property owner hired a bee removal service to get rid of the bees. According to Sease, nearly 98 percent of the bees were eliminated.

Experts will continue to monitor the house to ensure that a colony is not recreated.

Other homeowners found themselves in charge of beehive removal.

In August, the Washington Newsday reported that a woman discovered 450,000 bees living inside her home’s walls.

Sara Weaver, as well as her. This is a condensed version of the information.