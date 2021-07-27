Thousands of homes are threatened by wildfires in the United States in 2021, while jet fuel shortages disrupt flights in the US West.

Over the weekend, wildfires raged across the western United States, destroying hundreds of houses and threatening thousands more, forcing evacuations and draining firefighting resources.

As demand from firefighting aircraft continued to rise, airports in the western United States reported a jet fuel shortage.

The Dixie Fire, California’s largest wildfire, mingled with the smaller Fly Fire over the weekend, destroying scores of homes near Indian Falls, according to Fox-owned KTVU. Officials say the combined fire was 21 percent suppressed as of Sunday.

The fire is threatening 10,000 residences in Butte and Plumas counties, said to officials. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, and some tiny settlements in West Lake Almanor’s mountainous areas have been ordered to evacuate to avoid fatalities.

Five federal firefighters were hospitalized in Montana as gusts drove wildfire their way while creating a defensive line at the Devil’s Creek Fire in Garfield County.

The five remained hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Associated Press, but were in stable condition. Two of the firefighters were from the USDA Forest Service, and the others were from the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s crew. They suffered burn injuries as a result of the lightning-caused fire.

The Devil’s Creek Fire grew to 1,300 acres over the weekend, but the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation indicated last week that the Alder Creek Fire, which has grown to over 6,800 acres, is its top priority.

The Alder Creek Fire is smaller than some of the larger flames in the United States, but it has only reached 7% containment and is threatening more than 240 homes in the area, according to NPR.

The Bootleg Fire, the country’s largest wildfire this year, has burnt over 400,000 acres and is 40 percent contained as of Friday, according to the New York Times. More than 2,300 firefighters have been working to put out the fire, and while it has been mostly confined in the west, the wildfire has been spreading east.

A lack of jet fuel has been observed at airports in the western United States, causing flight delays. Flights from Fresno Yosemite International Airport have been affected, according to lawmakers, due to jet fuel shortages caused by a lack of tanker truck deliveries. Both commercial airlines and firefighting planes have increased their fuel consumption. There have also been reports of delays. Brief News from Washington Newsday.