Thousands of Haitian migrants will be released in the United States, according to Biden.

A huge number of Haitian migrants camped in Del Rio, Texas, have been freed in the United States, casting doubt on the Biden administration’s claim that thousands will be deported quickly under laws designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The migrants have been released with summons to appear in an immigration office within 60 days, according to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press. Border patrol processing time is reduced with this strategy. According to CNN, police are working to clear the massive migrant camps under a bridge in Del Rio, which housed more than 14,000 migrants over the weekend.

Another US official informed the Associated Press that a large number of Haitians were being processed under immigration regulations and would not be placed on the Saturday expulsion flight to Haiti.

Currently, the Homeland Security Department is using buses and flights to transport Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley near the Texas border, as well as Tuscon, Arizona.

The release of the migrant study comes as the Biden administration prepares to launch one of the country’s largest-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. According to another US official speaking under the condition of anonymity to CBS News, the US plans to launch seven daily deportation flights to Haiti, four to Port-au-Prince and three to Cap-Haitien, beginning on Wednesday.

At the Del Rio bus stop, the Associated Press observed widespread leaks. According to the accounts, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pledged speedy action.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your voyage will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and the lives of your family,” Mayorkas warned during a press conference.

What considerations are used to determine who is placed on the expulsion flight and who is released is unclear. Single adults, though, were being favored for the flight to Haiti, according to two US officials.

The White House is receiving bipartisan criticism for its handling of the difficult border humanitarian issue. After images of Border Patrol agents on horseback using what appears to be a whip on migrants went viral, Republicans claimed that the Biden administration’s policies led Haitians to believe that they could get asylum, while Democrats strongly condemned the use of force and aggressive tactics at the border.

