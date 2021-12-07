Thousands of free books are being distributed to encourage children to be more creative.

Thousands of children have received a free book designed to encourage them to be more creative and have fun.

Splitz Perspecttivz’s Builder Books are free to thousands of primary school students in Merseyside who get free school meals, and the organization plans to give out another 5,000 in the coming year.

Children can create their own book by reading, writing, and constructing characters, scenes, and sets.

They can then learn to write and create their own book by drawing themselves and their friends into it.

Natalie Reeves Billing, a Toxteth native who works alongside Jude Lennon, Jonathan Tottey, and Julie Fife on the initiative, is the brainchild of novelist, social entrepreneur, and founder Natalie Reeves Billing.

They will give away 20,000 Builder Books across Merseyside by January 2022, with the goal of improving the lives of children and young families across Merseyside through narrative, creativity, fun, and learning.

According to Natalie, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “It encourages family time, well-being, adventure, and curiosity, as well as a love of reading, studying, and staying in touch with friends and family.

“For key stage 1 children, we offer a picture book adventure with paper crafts and games, and for key stage 2, we have a Comic Book pack where you can learn how to make your own comic.”

The social enterprise’s profits are reinvested in the business to better the lives of children through creativity and enriched learning.

Natalie expressed herself as follows: “We are giving over 15,000 Builder Book boxes to children this winter with the cooperation of the Department of Education, Liverpool City Council, Knowsley Council, MPAC, LCVS, One Knowsley, Fairplayed Media, Liverpool Heartbeat, and many others.

“We’re also putting money into our own community pot, a fund we set up internally to help community centers get more boxes.

“We look for matching bidders to help us reach more youngsters. At the end of the day, we want every child to have a box.

“Because many families are working poor and have suffered significantly as a result of the pandemic, we are seeking business sponsors to assist us in providing a box to every kid.”

Community centers will get boxes, which youngsters will be able to pick up before Christmas.

