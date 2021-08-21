Thousands of fans follow a baker who posts the strangest requests, including a £1k Peppa Pig cake.

With her “super realistic” cakes, a Merseyside baker has amassed thousands of followers on social media.

Kate-Molly Pietrie, from Southport, has been making cakes for nearly a decade and has created custom cakes for ITV’s BAFTA win and a BBC wrap party.

Kate-Molly, now 27, discovered her interest after taking a cake decorating class for pleasure when she was 18 years old.

“I’ve always been interested art and being creative, and it just kind of spiraled,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I had a great time on the course, and I adore crafting strange and amazing things for people.

“Probably the strangest request I’ve ever received came from a woman who had nearly died and was throwing a ‘Still Alive’ celebration.

“She wanted a cake that depicted her in a hospital bed with artificial blood splattered all over it.”

For a three-year-old girl’s birthday, Kate-Molly made a massive Peppa Pig cake.

The cake was purchased for a staggering £1,000.

Cake Ninja, Kate-business Molly’s moniker, also offers online cake decorating classes.

She will soon be delivering online and face-to-face Halloween and Christmas themed lessons in Southport.

On her Instagram, she posts photos of cakes that look like pizza, hotdogs, and other foods.