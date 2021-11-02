Thousands of drivers are at risk of having their insurance coverage revoked, according to insurance giant Admiral.

Due to the ability to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, 6,552 Admiral drivers changed their policies to “Social, Domestic, and Pleasure.”

However, when the world has begun to open up again and individuals have to commute to work once again, people’s policies may be invalidated if they haven’t altered the class in case their policy does not fit their present conditions.

Since January 2020, almost 13,000 Admiral subscribers have altered their usage class on a monthly basis.

With 15,879 customers changing their class of use, the average number of customers changing their class of use peaked in March 2021.

Due to an increase in delivery drivers in the UK during the pandemic, Admiral created a new class of use called “Carriage of products for hire and reward” in response to the increase in persons using their cars to make deliveries.

Courier drivers have to stop more frequently and cover more miles than regular drivers, and this new class compensates for that.

“We know that many motorists changed their car insurance cover during the pandemic to suit their needs at the time – whether that was adding cover to allow them to make deliveries, or removing cover for commuting or driving for business because they were working from home,” said Clare Egan, Head of Motor Insurance at Admiral.

“While we all know it’s illegal to drive without auto insurance, it’s also illegal to have the wrong type of coverage, so drivers must make sure they have the right class of usage in place,” she continued.

"As we return to some semblance of normalcy, we encourage drivers to review their policies to ensure that they are still appropriate for their current circumstances." It's not just commuters who need to be aware of this; many drivers have changed occupations or taken on a second job, so we're asking them to double-check that they're properly protected."