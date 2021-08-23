Thousands of dollars have been raised for the twins’ family. 7-Month-Olds Killed in Catastrophic Flooding in Tennessee

A Tennessee family’s 7-month-old twins were murdered in terrible floods on Saturday, and more than $50,000 has been raised for them.

The twins were carried away as their parents attempted to flee the floods with their four children, according to WKRN-TV, a local television news station. After a lengthy search, the twins’ bodies were discovered.

The GoFundMe was created to help with funeral costs as well as the family’s flood-damaged home. It had raised nearly $55,000 by 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Joey Hall, who identified himself as a family member, provided an update in which he expressed gratitude for the support. “Right now, you’re all like angels to us, and we appreciate everything you’ve done. It’s instances like these, where everyone pitches in to help, that get us through such difficult times,” Hall wrote.

Donors shared their sorrows and views in the comments section.

Ashley White, a donor, said her “heart hurts” for the family.

She wrote, “From one twin Mom to another, I extend you my sincere sympathies.” “My heart breaks for you both, and I can’t image how you’re feeling.”

Over the weekend, heavy rains caused floods in Middle Tennessee, killing more than 20 people. A record-breaking 17 inches of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Humphreys County, about an hour west of Nashville. Emergency crews have continued to look for persons who have gone missing.

Given the amount of fatalities, Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan told the Associated Press that “we’re going to see largely recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue attempts.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who toured the flood-ravaged neighborhoods, described it as a “devastating picture of loss and suffering” at a press conference.

According to the NWS Nashville, the Piney River reached a record crest of 31.8 feet, substantially higher than the previous record of 20.08 feet set in February 2019.

The scale of the floodwaters was recorded in a video posted to Twitter.

#BREAKING: A Major Flood Emergency in Tennessee Has Left At Least 10 People Dead And More Than 30 People Missing. pic.twitter.com/VXrWlT3IHY #BreakingNews

