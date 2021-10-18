Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of a 22-year-old man who died in a tunnel accident.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of a 22-year-old woman who died in a Queensway Tunnel crash.

Paige Rice, from the West Midlands, died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday after visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool.

Clare, Paige’s mother, said she was “broken” by the murder of her “beautiful baby” and that Paige had a “golden heart.”

Merseyside Police were dispatched to the Birkenhead Tunnel at 12.30 a.m. on October 17 following allegations of an Audi S3 colliding with a taxi.

Two other individuals were hurt in the collision, and authorities told The Washington Newsday that “the driver of the Audi is still in a very critical state, and the cab driver is in a serious but non-life threatening condition.”

A fundraising campaign was created with a £5,000 goal to support her family “at this painful time,” and it has now raised nearly £25,000.

The GoFundMe, which was set up by Paige’s friend Charlie Millard, stated: “We are launching this Go Fund Me for our darling Paige.”

“Anyone who has had the privilege of knowing her can appreciate how awful this is.

“She was an incredible woman with a pure heart and a lot of love to give.”

“She had a great impression on everyone she encountered and a smile that could light up any room.”

“She was an incredible woman who had so much life ahead of her and so many objectives to pursue that she has left so many people with empty hearts.”

“Paige died in a horrible accident on Sunday, October 17th.

“We’ve come to support her wonderful family during this difficult time.”

“Any donations will be of enormous assistance to her family and friends, and they will be eternally grateful.” Let us give our angel the proper send-off she so richly deserves.” “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and others who were injured in this collision,” Matrix Inspector Mark Worrell said.

“The event is presently under investigation, and I’d like to hear from anyone who observed anything before to the crash that could help us with our inquiries.”

