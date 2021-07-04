Thousands of consumers will be refunded by Barclays after they were underpaid.

Thousands of Barclays customers will get more than £100 after the bank realized it had underpaid a large number of Blue Rewards clients over a six-year period.

Barclays is working on reimbursing Blue Rewards members for purchases made prior to 2015.

According to Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert website, not everyone is due a payback, but many will get more than £100 from the bank.

Customers with a Barclays current account can participate in the Blue Rewards program. It costs £4 per month to enroll, and you must deposit at least £800 into your current account each month.

Then you get cashback benefits. For example, having two direct debits taken out of your current account can earn you up to £7 per month.

Other benefits include £5 per month if you take up a Barclays mortgage, 3% return on Barclays home insurance, £1 per month if you take out a loan, and up to £5 for life insurance.

According to Mirror Online, the benefits are deposited immediately into the customer’s Blue Rewards wallet.

This is a separate internet account from your main account.

Barclays is now reviewing its records and contacting thousands of unpaid clients.

You don’t have to do anything to collect the extra money if you’re a Blue Rewards customer. Barclays will pay you the amount you owe plus 8% interest.

Most of individuals affected have already been contacted, including those who have left the bank or moved.

During an examination, the bank discovered the problem and discovered underpayments in all areas of cashback.

Barclays diluted its rewards program last week. It used to provide money off at high-street retailers like Tesco, B&Q, and Asos, with account users getting up to 5% off in-store and online purchases.

However, for both normal current account users and Blue Rewards members, this ceased on June 22.

Only 0.5 percent of the banking’s customers used the scheme on a regular basis, according to the firm.

However, with 17 million customers, this indicates that approximately 85,000 were affected.

Barclays will also be terminating Blue Reward memberships for those who haven’t joined up or haven’t redeemed their points. The summary comes to a close.