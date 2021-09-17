Thousands of consumers are looking for B&M’s “stylish” £2 pumpkins.

After seeing them online, B&M shoppers were keen to find the store’s “cute” pumpkin decorations.

The high-street business has amassed a following of loyal customers eager to get their hands on its diverse selection of low-cost homeware accessories, DIY materials, home decor, household basics, and more.

B&M, like many other retailers, uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post garnering a lot of buzz.

Customers love the £40 Special at Aldi.

They claim that the breakfast maker is “the best invention.”

Halloween is quickly approaching, and many people are stocking up on themed homeware and decorations.

B&M posted a snapshot of its ornamental pumpkins on Instagram, which are available in a variety of colors and range in price from £2 to £4.

Instagram

B&M captioned a photo of the “stylish” pumpkins, “We’re going Pumpkin Mad This Year!!”

“Our NEW Decorative Pumpkins are available in a variety of colors and sizes, giving you everything you need to create your own unique harvest scene!!

“They range in price from £2 to £4, and they’ll stay ripe for years!!

“Raise your hand if you adore a STYLISH pumpkin?”

The pumpkins received more than 18,500 likes and thousands of comments on the popular social networking platform.

Shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments area, with several expressing a desire to locate the pumpkins.

“Here for it!!,” one customer said.

“Pumpkin goals,” said another.

“When will they be in stores?” Courtney inquired.

“I’ve been to three stores looking for these,” Denise replied. None”.

“Not in my b&m,” Nicci said, “they have costumes and that’s it.”

“OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

“OMGGGG,” Lissie said as she tagged a buddy. “Let’s go find some,” said the friend, “haven’t had a decent B&m trip in agggesss.”

“Omg, I need these,” Natalie remarked.

“IF THESE ARE NOT IN OUR LOCAL STORES, I WILL FREAK OUT,” Chloe wrote, tagging a friend.

“These are cute too!” Nicola responded, tagging a friend.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.