Thousands of complaints prompt a probe into 20 US airlines’ pandemic refund policies.

The Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into more than 20 U.S. airlines, according to the Associated Press, after receiving thousands of complaints from customers who were denied or delayed in receiving reimbursements for flights canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a fresh report released by the department, 18 of the department’s 20 investigations are still underway.

The Department of Transportation and Consumer Reports received “tremendously high numbers of complaints” about United and Frontier Airlines, according to Bill McGee, an aviation expert at Consumer Reports. According to the Associated Press, the Department of Transportation received around 30,000 complaints involving airline reimbursements during the pandemic. McGee did not disclose specific numbers for the complaints.

At least nine airlines amended their procedures, according to the Department of Transportation, so that passengers whose flights were canceled or severely changed were entitled to refunds rather than just travel vouchers when the changes were made.

According to the government, a probe into United Airlines was dropped in January after the company implemented processes that resulted in “thousands” of passengers receiving refunds.

In June, the government announced that Air Canada would be fined $25.5 million for wrongfully delaying refunds for over 5,000 passengers by up to 13 months. The fine is being appealed by the airline.

The Transportation Department did not name the other 18 airlines still under investigation in its report to the White House on Thursday, but a footnote mentioned 10 US carriers and 15 foreign carriers — a who’s who of the industry — that it contacted about the matter last year.

On Friday, McGee stated, “Air Canada is far from the only carrier that has disregarded the Department of Transportation’s refund guidelines.”

Consumer groups and lawmakers have been pressing the issue of refunds that were late or never received since March 2020, when U.S. aviation traffic dropped and airlines abruptly canceled thousands of flights. President Donald Trump’s Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, reminded airlines that they must provide refunds when they — not the customer — cancel a trip, but she refrained from taking stronger action against them.

