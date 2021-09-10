Thousands of claimants will get a lift after a major benefit adjustment is postponed.

Thousands of benefit claimants who collect their money from the Post Office have seen their benefits increase after plans to phase out the service were put on hold.

Before recent plans placed the scheme in jeopardy, people without bank accounts could use Post Office card accounts to collect their state pension or other benefits.

The government had intended to end the service on November 30th, affecting around 380,000 people.

A woman’s bag was stolen from her home, prompting police to issue an appeal.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has given users a one-year grace period, thus these plans have been suspended for a year.

As a result of the epidemic, the accounts will now be open until November 2022.

“Following the disruption caused by the pandemic, (the plan) has now been extended for 12 months to ensure everyone has time to make alternative arrangements,” according to a statement from the Department for Work and Pensions.

The Post Office card account is a DWP-linked service that allows you to receive state pensions, Universal Credit, and other benefit payments.

It’s for folks who don’t have a bank account and want to get their benefits.

Your benefits or state pension payments will not stop when the final Post Office card accounts close next year, according to the DWP, and payment periods will remain the same.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) wants those who use the service to register a bank account before the new deadline.

People who do not open a bank account will be switched to the Payment Exception Service, which allows individuals to choose how their payments are received.

People will be given the option of withdrawing cash via a payment card, an email voucher, or a text message with a unique reference number.