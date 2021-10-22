Thousands of buyers desire B&M’s £5 gravy boat of dreams for Christmas dinner.

Thousands of buyers were enthralled by B&M’s offering of an item that many were keen to obtain in time for Christmas.

Hundreds of people reacted on a photo of a retro Christmas item uploaded by the bargain retailer, which has multiple locations across Merseyside and beyond.

B&M is offering a red Santa Sleigh gravy boat with the words ‘ho ho ho’ on it for £5 in the picture.

“Christmas dinner isn’t complete without gravy,” B&M wrote on Facebook, “and our Santa Sleigh Gravy Boat is the ideal choice for this years Christmas table setting!”

This Christmas, keep the sauces flowing with our Make it Merry Christmas Gravy Boat, which is only £5. “Raise your hand if you require this.” More than 4,000 people ‘loved’ the image, and the post received 265 comments from enthusiastic shoppers, many of whom tagged friends.

“Neeeeeeeeeeeeed,” remarked InstagramMoominmumma78.

“I have to acquire this,” Lawzyj added.

“We’ll have to get one,” Donnabernard2 replied, tagging a friend.

“I’m literally so happy!!” exclaimed Sam ades.

“You enjoy a good gravy boat,” haylsb83 said, tagging a pal.

The compliments continued to pour in.

“Off you go, we’ll need this for Xmas!” Lgriff90 said to a pal.

“Taking a trip to my local B & M tomorrow will definitely be grabbing one of these,” Home atno75 stated.

“I certainly want this,” Margaretconnor6 commented.

“Got this last week,” Rhonda mcmillan stated. It’s fantastic. It’s ideal for gravy or custard.”

“Is this the gravy boat of dreams?” Ali deal65 said, tagging a buddy.