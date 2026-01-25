Thousands Gather in Washington for 53rd Annual March for Life

Washington, D.C. – On January 23, 2026, the streets of the U.S. capital were filled with thousands of pro-life supporters for the 53rd March for Life, a powerful and historic event that continues to unite diverse voices advocating for the protection of life at all stages. The event, which marks the largest annual human rights gathering in the world, has been held every year since its inception in 1973 in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision. This year’s march, themed “Life is a Gift,” encouraged participants to reflect on the intrinsic value of every human life, with a special focus on mothers, children, and families.

Keynote Address and Political Leadership

The march began with a stirring concert from Sanctus Real, a Grammy-nominated Christian band, setting the tone for the rally that followed. At noon, the crowd gathered for speeches from prominent figures, with Vice President J.D. Vance delivering the keynote address for the second consecutive year. Vance highlighted the momentum gained by the pro-life movement since the 2023 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the authority to regulate abortion to individual states. He emphasized the continued progress, stating, “You have an ally in the White House,” referring to President Donald Trump’s administration, which has been a strong supporter of pro-life policies. Vance also expressed his personal connection to the cause, sharing news of his forthcoming fourth child with his wife, Usha.

Other leaders took to the stage, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson, recalling his own experience as the product of an unplanned teen pregnancy, shared his gratitude for his parents’ decision to allow him to live. “I am eternally grateful that [my parents] allowed me the chance at life,” he said, calling on the crowd to help usher in “America’s new golden age,” grounded in the belief that all people are made by God.

In addition, prerecorded video messages from President Trump reinforced his administration’s role in advancing pro-life efforts, with the former president affirming, “We have made unprecedented strides to protect innocent life and support the institution of the family like never before.”

Grassroots voices also played an important role in the event. Sarah Hurm shared her powerful testimony of reversing a chemical abortion, describing her journey to become a mother of four. Her message underscored the rally’s theme of hope, emphasizing that “Saving a life can be as simple as answering a phone call, driving a friend to an ultrasound, or helping pick out a car seat.”

New March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter also spoke, reading a message from Pope Leo XIV, who offered “warm greetings” to the attendees and urged continued advocacy for the sanctity of life. Pope Leo XIV called the protection of life “the indispensable foundation of every other human right,” particularly appealing to younger marchers to keep fighting for life at all stages.

Reflecting on Progress and the Road Ahead

The event also featured reflections on the ongoing work of the pro-life movement, even as significant strides have been made. Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey reminded the crowd that despite the success of overturning Roe v. Wade, “there are still way too many abortions happening in this country,” underscoring the importance of continued advocacy. The event’s theme, “Life is a Gift,” was reinforced throughout the day with prayers and music, including a moving rendition of the national anthem by the Friends of Club 21 Choir, a group of young adults with Down syndrome.

The logistics of the day were handled with precision. D.C. police implemented “emergency no parking” restrictions and closed several streets around the National Mall to accommodate the march, which took participants from the National Mall past the White House and U.S. Capitol to the steps of the Supreme Court. Despite the chilly January weather, the march attracted people from all corners of the U.S. and beyond, including students from universities like John Paul the Great University and Franciscan University.

For many, the day was not just a protest but a celebration of life and an ongoing call for action. As Vice President Vance put it, “Take heart in how far we’ve come but don’t lose sight of why we march.” With the shifting legal landscape following the Dobbs decision, organizers emphasized that the pro-life movement’s work is far from over, with future challenges on the horizon. As the marchers continued their journey, they were united by the common belief in the sanctity of life and the need to protect it at all stages.