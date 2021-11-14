Thousands attend Liverpool’s Remembrance Day service.

Today, people from all across Liverpool gathered at Liverpool Cathedral to honour those who lost their lives in the service of their country.

Around 2,000 military personnel, veterans, and families of the departed, as well as civic officials, gathered inside Liverpool Cathedral for one of the country’s largest gatherings of its kind.

Thousands of people attended the event and observed a two-minute silence to pay their respects.

The service began at 10.40 a.m., followed by a two-minute silence at 11 a.m., and a moving poppy drop outside the venue.

The memorial came to a close.