Thousands are without power due to a widespread blackout that has left homes and businesses in the dark.

Thousands of people in Liverpool are without power as homes and businesses around the city are blacked out.

A major blackout struck some of the city’s most densely populated regions shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, with many people calling 911 to report the event.

L1, L3, L5, L6,L7, and L9 are among the impacted postcodes, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue.

People have been evacuated due to a sinkhole that has caused road collapse and floods.

The city center, Bootle, Everton, Norris Green, Anfield, and Kensington are among these postcodes.

“MFRS are receiving reports of a power outage affecting a considerable number of homes and businesses in the following districts of Liverpool,” a fire service spokesperson said in a statement.

“L1, L3, L5, L6, L7, and L9 are the first three letters of the alphabet. Utilities firms are aware of the problem and are taking steps to address it.”

The agency also stated in a later tweet that it was unclear whether the blackout was caused by previous floods in Old Swan caused by a big sink hole on Green Lane.

A part of Green Lane caved in at around 10.30 p.m. on Friday, forcing residents to flee their houses.

Emergency services were dispatched to the intersection with Prescot Road to deal with the situation, which has resulted in a massive cordon being erected.

Three fire engines and a large number of police vehicles are in the vicinity, and residents are being warned to stay off the impacted roads.

Many people have shared photos and videos of the floods on Facebook, while others have described how fire crews removed them from their homes.

The sink hole is thought to have been caused by a ruptured water main beneath the road, but this has yet to be confirmed.

A representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue confirmed their presence in a statement.

“Fire crews have been called to an incident in Green Lane, Old Swan, Liverpool, which has resulted in a sinkhole about 15 x 20 feet,” the fire department said.

“Crews were dispatched at 10.32 p.m. and arrived at 10.36 p.m. Three fire engines have arrived.

“The event has caused running water at the Prescot Road and Green Lane intersection, which is 500 meters west and 100 meters north.

"Road closures have been implemented."