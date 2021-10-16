Those who invested in the Elliot Lawless dream scheme have spoken out about their sorrow, shame, and remorse.

Developer Elliot Lawless has been chastised by investors in a failed property deal in Liverpool’s city core.

Last year, the Elliot Group’s Infinity Waters development, as well as the Aura and Residence schemes, went into administration. Earlier this year, the company’s Epic Hotel project in the Baltic Quarter went into administration.

The Elliot Group put the schemes into administration a few months after their owner, Elliot Lawless, was arrested.

Investors have slammed Elliot Lawless and urged Dominic Raab to back their rescue plan.

Mr Lawless, a Liverpool resident, was detained on suspicion of defrauding the public, bribery, and corruption. He is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.

Mr Lawless has maintained that his detention and the negative publicity surrounding it harmed faith in the initiatives he was working on.

Three Infinity Waters investors have now spoken to The Washington Newsday about their ordeal and how the scheme’s failure has damaged their lives.

Jacqui Parker, the mother, lives in London but comes from a huge family in Liverpool.

She stated, ” “I was one of the folks who mistakenly believed they had purchased a dream home in Liverpool. I am the mother of a vulnerable adolescent with a little learning handicap.

“As a mother, but also as a social worker, I’ve always been concerned about my son’s future and the type of life he might have. I’ve often pondered what I could do to assist him live the life he deserves and be self-sufficient.

“My buddy then told me about a flat in Liverpool that she was considering buying. Swimming and watching movies are two of my son’s favorite activities. On the ground floor of the three-tier complex, these units were to feature both a swimming pool and a cinema.

“We have relatives, friends, and numerous ties in Liverpool because we are of Irish origin.

“I wanted a one-bedroom flat for myself, and I wanted my son to have his own flat as well, so he could develop some independence because, presumably, I would depart this planet before he did.

“It took all of my money and some bank loans to cobble together the deposit for one flat.”

