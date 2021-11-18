Those who have been convicted of a crime and have been released from prison may be subjected to an alcohol prohibition for a year.

The government has declared that offenders who have been released from prison will be prohibited from drinking, in a world-first effort to combat alcohol-related crime.

If probation officers believe a serious and persistent offender is more likely to reoffend after a couple too many drinks, they can have the offender fitted with a device that measures alcohol levels in sweat.

The devices could be required to be worn for up to a year, and any violations of the alcohol prohibition could result in the offender being sent back to prison.

Offenders will either face a license restriction requiring them to be teetotal for up to a year or have their drinking levels monitored because heavy drinking raises the chance of reoffending.

The tag will allow probation officers to keep a closer eye on offenders’ actions and encourage them to stop committing crimes. It will also give an incentive for offenders to break their bad habits.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor, said: “This cutting-edge technology has proven to be effective in enforcing community sentences, with offenders obeying in over 97 percent of cases.

“Further spreading the tags would aid in the reduction of alcohol-related crime, which causes immense suffering for victims and costs society £21 billion each year.

“Offenders have a clear option now. They risk being sent back to jail if they don’t cooperate with probation staff to reduce their drinking and modify their behaviors.” The tags can be used to exit jail in Wales as of yesterday, but because it is part of a national roll-out, the restrictions will also apply to England next summer.

Over the following three years, approximately 12,000 offenders will be issued such a tag.

Alcohol is involved in 39% of all violent crime in the UK, and around 20% of offenders under the supervision of the Probation Service have an alcohol problem, costing society £21 billion each year.

Since last October, judges and magistrates have been authorized to issue alcohol tags to criminals serving community sentences, with the majority of these being issued. “The summary has come to an end.”