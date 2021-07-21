Those on Universal Credit could lose £1,040 in a single year.

The chairs of four committees in each of the UK parliaments have signed a letter recommending that the extra £20-per-week Universal Credit be made permanent.

The administration has stated that the scheme would be phased out in October and that it was always intended to be a temporary remedy.

According to the BBC, the joint letter signed by Labour’s Stephen Timms at Westminster, the SNP’s Neil Gray for Holyrood, the DUP’s Paula Bradley for Stormont, and Welsh Labour’s Jenny Rathbone at the Senedd in Cardiff is believed to be the first of its sort.

“Ending the boost would result in the six million people receiving Universal Credit losing £1,040 in annual income overnight,” they added.

“According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, abolishing the uplift would push 500,000 people into poverty, including 200,000 children.

“Families with low incomes, families with children, especially single parents, BAME families, and families with a disability member are disproportionately affected.”

According to BBC sources, Therese Coffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, is also in favor of preserving the extra £20-per-week.

It is predicted that extending the extra money for Universal Credit will cost £6 billion per year.

“During the epidemic, Universal Credit provided a vital safety net for six million people, and we announced the temporary increase as part of a £400 billion package of measures put in place that will endure well beyond the end of the roadmap,” a government spokeswoman said.

“Right now, our focus is on our multibillion-pound Plan for Jobs, which will assist people gain new skills, increase their hours, or find new work in the long run.”