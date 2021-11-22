Those fired over the COVID vaccine mandate should be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the Kansas Republican Party.

At a special session Monday, conservative Kansas legislators pushed for those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be eligible for unemployment benefits.

According to the Associated Press, the Republican-controlled legislature convened to debate workers seeking religious exemptions from President Joe Biden’s immunization mandates.

The jobless plan was placed in the same measure as the religious exemption proposal by Republican leaders in the state Senate. House Republicans, on the other hand, were hesitant about it and kept it out of the bill. The bill’s final text will be drafted by House and Senate negotiators on Monday or Tuesday.

There is bipartisan worry that awarding unemployment benefits to persons who refuse the vaccine may result in an increase in the state unemployment tax.

There is also no current estimate of the cost to the state of this idea. According to the Associated Press, business groups have estimated the cost to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, supporters of the bill claim that due to the companion measure on religious exemptions, the number will be closer to zero. The plan stipulates that religious exemptions must be granted without regard to religious views, and that refusal to do so will result in severe penalties. People will request exemptions knowing they would be granted, according to advocates of the plan, so they won’t lose their jobs or need unemployment benefits.

The special legislative session in Kansas comes as Republican governors, state attorneys general, and legislators look for methods to oppose the Biden mandates. Last month, Iowa passed legislation extending jobless benefits to employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

Despite the fact that vaccine mandates from private corporations and local governments have increased vaccination rates, Republican lawmakers across the country perceive Biden’s regulations as infringing on people’s personal liberty.

Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, opposes Biden’s demands but has not officially endorsed any of his specific plans before of the special session. Her administration is looking into whether or whether unvaccinated workers are eligible for unemployment benefits on a case-by-case basis.

Critics of the bill have anticipated that the religious exception will be abused. The policy, according to Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, will allow persons with political objections to falsely claim religious objections.

He stated, “Opposition to public health is religion.” “Trumpism is a religion,” he says. The phrase was created by Republicans, according to the Republicans who drafted it. This is a condensed version of the information.